South Korea has sent a shipment of persimmons to China for the first time after 17 years of negotiations. President Lee Jae Myung said the authorities would actively support the opening of new export markets to develop the agricultural sector, Korea Herald reports.

Entering the Chinese market

In a post on social media platform X, Lee Jae Myung said that Korean persimmons are entering the Chinese market. According to him, expanding exports beyond Southeast Asia to China creates new opportunities for local agricultural communities.

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The president also stressed that diversifying supply destinations could reduce dependence on individual markets and make it possible to introduce Korean agricultural products to a wider consumer audience.

Statement on Busan

In another post, Lee Jae Myung shared a statement by Busan Mayor Chung Jae-soo that foreign nationals' bank card spending in the city exceeded 1 trillion won, or $733.24 million. The president expressed support for the mayor and Busan residents, adding that he would support their efforts to develop the city as a world-class maritime hub.

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