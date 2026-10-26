Magnitude 4.9 earthquake reported near Adelaide — ABC News Australia

In Australia, residents of areas around Adelaide reported feeling an earthquake. According to ABC News, the tremors were felt in the morning.

Geoscience Australia data

Data on the Geoscience Australia website indicates an earthquake of magnitude 4.9. According to this data, its epicentre was located in waters south of Adelaide. ABC notes that its reporter is continuing to gather and verify details of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents' accounts

Listeners of radio station 891 ABC Adelaide described shaking and tremors that lasted several seconds. Kate from Reynella in southern Adelaide said that after making coffee and returning to bed, she felt the bed move and the coffee spilled.

Brian from Goolwa reported that plant pots began to vibrate. He said he also heard a rumbling sound.

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