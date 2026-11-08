Shooter kills six people in Krakow — The Japan Times

In Krakow, Poland, an armed man killed six people on the city’s main square. Police shot him and detained the attacker, The Japan Times reports.

Three bodies in the shooter’s home

Officials said on Saturday that three more bodies were also found in the shooter’s residence. According to their preliminary assessments, the Polish shooter may have been influenced by far-right ideology.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction in Poland

The shooting took place in Krakow’s historic center, one of Poland’s main tourist destinations. The publication notes that the scenes of violence shocked the country, which had long considered itself safer than its Western European neighbors, where similar attacks had occurred previously.

According to The Japan Times, the unprecedented-scale attack heightened concerns following a series of school knife attacks in October. Authorities linked those incidents to the influence of violent and extremist content online.

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