Israeli police close Highway 4 over ultra-Orthodox protest — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, police closed Highway 4 near Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon after ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked traffic. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Closed sections

According to the outlet, traffic was restricted in both directions on the section between the Alluf Sade and Em HaMoshavot interchanges. Jabotinsky Road in Bnei Brak was also closed.

Israeli police closed these sections after protesters entered the highway and blocked vehicle traffic. The report does not specify when traffic on the closed roads may be restored.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protest participants

Haredim, members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, took part in the protest. In a photo caption, The Jerusalem Post said that the protest was held over the detention of a person whom the outlet described as a draft dodger.

The Jerusalem Post described the situation as developing. The outlet published the report on Thursday, when traffic restrictions were in effect on Highway 4 and Jabotinsky Road.

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