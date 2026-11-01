Victoria couple ask court not to jail journalist — ABC News Australia

In Australia, married couple David and Christine Ward asked the court not to imprison 43-year-old sports journalist Christopher John Gretch, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $117,000. The Wards supported deferring sentencing so the court could assess his prospects for rehabilitation.

Theft from the safe

As ABC News reports, the Ward family runs the regional media network Wimmera Mallee News in the state of Victoria. Gretch lived in their home in the town of Warracknabeal for 14 months, from September 2023, when he worked at the Warracknabeal Herald newspaper.

The Wards' home is located in a former bank building and has a steel-and-concrete vault containing a safe and a cash box. Access to the vault, safe and box required two separate keys and a lock code known only to the Wards. They had previously allowed Gretch to use the vault to store his stamp collection.

The court heard that Gretch sometimes stayed in the house alone while the Wards were travelling. He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and four counts of theft. In March 2025, he was charged with stealing $580 from a desk, $500 from David Ward's wallet, $700 at the Warracknabeal Herald, and $116,000 from the safe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Compensation and deferred sentencing

According to the court, Gretch secretly transferred the Wards' money into two bank accounts in amounts of up to $10,000, then used it for betting in an attempt to win back previous losses. He said he felt terrible about his actions toward the couple, who had treated him like a son.

The Wards are seeking $112,050 in compensation through the court. Gretch's lawyer said that he had already repaid $5,800, withdrawn $20,000 from his retirement savings to attend a four-week gambling addiction rehabilitation programme, and completed 26 counselling sessions.

David Ward called Gretch a good journalist and helped him find a new full-time job. Judge Kelly Blair deferred sentencing to assess Gretch's prospects for rehabilitation. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 9.

Read us on