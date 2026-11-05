Nepal Police Summon Shiwakoti to Cyber Bureau — Kathmandu Post

In Kathmandu, Nepal, the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau summoned Ajaya Babu Shiwakoti, co-general secretary of the Nepali Congress party, for questioning. As The Kathmandu Post reports, the politician was on a religious trip outside Kathmandu when he was asked by phone to appear at the bureau.

Shiwakoti says he is ready to cooperate

Shiwakoti said that he would return to Kathmandu and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. In a social media post, he accused the government of Balendra Shah of trying to govern through fear and intimidation and said this would not deter him.

The politician also wrote that he was already heading to the capital, so the police did not need to search for him.

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Journalist's complaint

According to sources at the Cyber Bureau, the summons is linked to a complaint by journalist Roshan Khadka. In recent days, Shiwakoti has accused the government on social media of bypassing established procedures and attempting to draw the Nepali Congress into an unnecessary dispute.

He also questioned the credibility of Khadka's claims and called on the authorities to provide substantive answers to the opposition's questions. In addition, Shiwakoti commented on an audio recording that allegedly contains a statement by Inam Sapkota to the police. Sapkota is described in the report as a mediator; he is in police custody.

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