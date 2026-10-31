Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara State said that more than 30 bodies were allegedly found in surrounding farmlands after an armed clash near the town of Bukkuyum. According to law enforcement officials, they may belong to armed attackers who tried to enter the town.

Attempted attack on Bukkuyum

As Premium Times reports, the shootout occurred on Wednesday, October 28, during an operation to drive armed groups out of the Bukkuyum local government area. According to police, security forces and local security groups repelled an attempt by the attackers to enter the town.

State police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar said that more than 30 bodies, which preliminary information suggests may belong to neutralized attackers, were found after the battle. At the same time, police have not yet confirmed either the identities of the dead or the exact number of casualties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operation continues

Abubakar noted that armed groups operating in the area often remove casualties from battle sites. He also said that ongoing security operations had forced some attackers to leave Zamfara State, without specifying the directions of their movement.

The operation in the Bukkuyum area continues with the participation of other security agencies and local groups, police said. The statement provided no information about those killed or injured among security forces or civilians.

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