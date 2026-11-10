Three teachers’ unions in Cyprus — POED, OELMEK and OLTEK — are considering the possibility of a strike over government-proposed changes to the system for appointing teachers in public schools. Cyprus Mail reports.

The organisations said they would convene their governing bodies in the coming days to discuss possible forms of protest. They accused the Ministry of Education of inadequate consultations with the unions before advancing the bill.

Concerns over consultations

In a joint statement, the unions stressed that the ministry delayed the start of discussions on changes that could affect hundreds of teachers and their future employment. They also disputed the ministry’s claim that it had taken into account nine out of ten union recommendations, calling the statement misleading.

According to the organisations, they have still not received a copy of the bill, although the ministry announced its intention to put it up for public consultation. The unions believe meaningful dialogue is impossible as long as they lack information about the specific proposed changes.

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Unions’ next steps

Representatives of POED, OELMEK and OLTEK also criticised President Nikos Christodoulides. They said they had asked him for a meeting to explain their concerns but received no response. On October 8, the unions called on the president to intervene.

The three organisations, which represent around 17,000 members, plan to hold meetings with teachers, as well as with political parties and the parliamentary education committee. They said they would not agree to changes that could jeopardise their members’ jobs and rights.

The dispute is linked to changes in the procedure for appointing teachers after the end of the transition period. The current appointment list is to be abolished on September 1, 2027.

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