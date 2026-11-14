SpaceX launched the 15th test flight of its super-heavy Starship rocket in Texas, United States. The launch from the Starbase launch complex took place at 4:47 p.m. local time, or 5:47 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. As CNBC reports, this was the company’s first attempt to catch both the Super Heavy booster and the rocket’s upper stage at the launch pad.

Booster catch canceled

During the flight, SpaceX abandoned its plan to catch and reuse the Super Heavy booster. It was directed to splash down in the ocean. The company began Starship flight tests in 2023.

Before the launch, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued SpaceX permission for the flight. Later, the agency announced a nationwide halt to air traffic due to communication problems affecting several air traffic control centers. An FAA representative told CNBC that this restriction did not affect SpaceX’s license.

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Launch to advance Starlink

As part of the test, SpaceX planned to deploy a batch of new Starlink v3 satellites into orbit. During the previous Starship test flight, the company deployed 26 such satellites and planned to release another 26 during the current mission.

According to SpaceX, its low Earth orbit constellation already includes more than 11,000 active satellites. One Starship rocket, according to the company’s estimate, will be able to deliver up to 60 Starlink v3 satellites into orbit — about 20 times more than earlier Falcon 9 rockets. The development of Starship is important for SpaceX’s plans to expand Starlink satellite internet, which is currently the company’s main source of revenue, as well as for future missions to deliver cargo and people to the Moon and Mars.

Criticism over Starshield in Ukraine

At the same time, SpaceX is facing criticism over restrictions on the operation of the Starshield military satellite internet service in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian military personnel once again encountered service restrictions without warning, which hindered defense against air attacks by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state. Similar temporary restrictions, according to CNBC, were already applied last month. Some U.S. senators condemned these restrictions and called on Congress to investigate SpaceX’s activities.

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