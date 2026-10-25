South Korea’s National Police Agency will launch a nationwide campaign ahead of Halloween against the manufacture, sale and distribution of imitation police uniforms and equipment. The operation, to be conducted jointly with regional police agencies, will run from Monday through November 1, Korea Herald reports.

Checks of online sales

Police will cooperate with the Korea Online Shopping Association to monitor internet portals and major secondhand sales platforms. They plan to block searches for queries such as “police uniform” and “police clothing.”

Law enforcement will also step up checks of 54 major online retailers. According to police, imitation uniforms and equipment may be used to impersonate police officers or create confusion during police operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible punishment

Unauthorized wearing or possession of police uniforms and equipment, including legally regulated imitations, may be punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 3 million won.

Law enforcement officers will conduct awareness and inspection activities in key areas across the country, including Seoul’s Itaewon and Hongdae districts. Suspected violations will be referred for investigation. Police also urged people not to sell or use police-themed costumes and accessories, as they could be mistaken for real officers at night or in crowded places.

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