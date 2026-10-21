In Thailand, flooding continued in parts of Bangkok and 19 provinces, mainly on the Central Plain. According to the Bangkok Post, as of Wednesday, water remained in 71 districts and affected 402,637 households, or around 1.22 million people.

Situation in Bangkok and the regions

In Bangkok, flooding persisted in the Lat Krabang and Nong Chok districts, where 168,203 households were affected. In Ayutthaya, flooding affected 72,686 households; in Prachin Buri, 40,308; in Nakhon Nayok, 23,835; in Chachoengsao, 21,913; in Suphan Buri, 22,598; and in Nakhon Pathom, 19,058.

Flooding was also recorded in the northern provinces of Phitsanulok and Nakhon Sawan, the eastern provinces of Chon Buri and Prachin Buri, several Central Plain provinces, and the southern province of Trang.

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Death toll

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that since September 16, the death toll from flooding had reached 82. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Prachin Buri, with 26. Nine people died in Samut Prakan, eight in Chachoengsao, six each in Sa Kaeo and Nakhon Nayok, five in Suphan Buri, and four in Bangkok.

Two deaths each were also recorded in Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Saraburi, Chanthaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Pathum Thani. One person each died in Chiang Mai, Tak, Ayutthaya, Rayong, Ratchaburi, and Trang.

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