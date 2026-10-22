Taraba community seeks separate electoral ward — Premium Times Nigeria

The Munga-Dosso community in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Taraba State has appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to consider creating a separate electoral ward for it. As reported by Premium Times Nigeria, the appeal was submitted by the Munga-Dosso Development Association, led by Ishmael Thomas.

In the petition, community representatives cited a long-standing lack of infrastructure, limited political representation and alleged exclusion from government development programmes. According to them, Munga-Dosso is part of the Bikwin electoral ward but has received little or no benefit from government projects.

Complaints over lack of infrastructure

Among the problems, the association listed the absence of a government primary healthcare centre, government-built culverts, boreholes and accessible roads. It also claims that the community faces difficulties accessing political appointments, development projects and other government programmes because of its ethnic identity and membership in a different community association than that of most settlements in the Bikwin ward.

Munga-Dosso representatives said they had repeatedly appealed to authorities at various levels but had not received a response that satisfied them. According to the association, the most recent appeal was dated August 28.

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Demands concerning funds and ward boundaries

The community also asks the governor to ensure it receives a fair share of the 200 million naira development programme for the Bikwin area. The association claims that Munga-Dosso representatives took part in a Bikwin stakeholders’ meeting before the funds were allocated, but the community was allegedly later excluded from the projects implemented.

For the proposed Munga-Dosso electoral ward, the association proposes including nine villages: Bwai, Bugbamui, Bunkawai, Bunkaubu, Bunkachi, Mudang, Bukadui, Bukaregwag and Nwaminshi. The petitioners estimate their combined population at 120,000–150,000 people, but these figures have not been independently verified.

Separately, the association called on the authorities to preserve the distinction between the identities of Munga-Dosso and Munga-Lelau, and to investigate complaints about Facebook posts that, in the petitioners’ view, could increase tensions between the communities.

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