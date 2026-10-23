The Argentine government has designated five Latin American transnational criminal and insurgent groups as terrorist organizations and added them to the Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Terrorist Acts and Their Financing (RePET).

Which groups were added to the registry

The list includes Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), FARC-EP dissidents, and Ecuadorian group Los Tiguerones. The decision by President Javier Milei’s administration was reported by Anadolu Agency.

The presidential administration said that these groups’ operational capabilities, their geographical spread across the region, and the diversification of their illegal activities pose a direct threat to the lives, property, and assets of Argentine citizens. The decision was prepared with the participation of the ministries of foreign affairs, security, and justice, as well as Argentina’s State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE).

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Expanded powers for law enforcement

Following their inclusion in RePET, Argentine law enforcement and intelligence agencies will receive expanded administrative powers to freeze assets, counter cross-border financing, and strengthen oversight of possible operational cells of these structures.

According to Argentine authorities, the Sinaloa cartel is linked to international drug trafficking, human trafficking, and extortion. La Nueva Familia Michoacana, the government claims, is expanding its activities in international drug trafficking and illegal mining. Argentine authorities described Los Tiguerones as a group involved in contract killings and maritime drug smuggling.

The government also said that the recruitment, logistics, and arms-trafficking networks of the ELN and FARC-EP dissidents extend beyond Colombia. The decision provides for real-time intelligence sharing between SIDE and international counterterrorism partners.

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