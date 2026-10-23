In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his right-wing rival, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, will hold their second and final televised debate on Friday, October 23, 2026, ahead of the next vote in the presidential election. Both candidates will seek to persuade voters who have not yet decided on their choice.

As The Hindu reports, Lula is Brazil's incumbent president. Flávio Bolsonaro is the son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

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First-round result

In the first round of the presidential election, held earlier in October, Flávio Bolsonaro won 47% of the vote. He was two percentage points ahead of Lula.

Campaign developments

The election campaign in Brazil is taking place through rallies, televised debates and, to a large extent, social media. At the same time, courts also play an important role in the contest between the candidates.

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