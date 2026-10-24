In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the city metro bureau deployed 211 tilt sensors to monitor the stability of trees in the light rail system’s green tunnels around the clock during Typhoon Champi. The sensors make it possible to report any anomalies in real time, Taipei Times reports.

Two green tunnels

Kaohsiung’s light rail system has two green tunnels. The Totoro Tunnel is located between the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts and Neiwei Arts Center stations; Madagascar almond trees grow along it. The Hulk Tunnel runs from Heart of Love River Station to Shu-Te Commercial High School Station and is lined with tall rain trees.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Charles Lin inspected work to secure trees along the route’s green sections. According to him, the city authorities worked with the National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering to introduce monitoring technology on the section of the light rail line along Dashun Road.

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Reinforcement and passenger traffic

The bureau said it had completed typhoon-protection work for all 453 Madagascar almond and rain trees along the route. Steel pipes, steel cables, bamboo poles or ropes were used depending on the tree species and operating conditions. After the previous typhoon, 42 trees along the line were pruned, while 11 additional tilt sensors were installed in the green tunnels before Typhoon Champi.

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp general manager Joseph Wang said that from January through the current month, the light rail system’s average daily passenger traffic was about 40,000 people. Last year, annual ridership totaled 13.33 million, and this year, he forecasts it will exceed 15 million — 66% more than the initially estimated 9 million.

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