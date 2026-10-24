In South Africa, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) denied that a communications contract worth R30 million was intended to promote its CEO, Themba Matlou. As TimesLIVE reports, the agency said the contract process had begun before Matlou’s appointment.

Purpose of the communications contract

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explained that the contract was intended to strengthen communication with social grant beneficiaries in the country’s provinces. According to him, the contract also supported information campaigns on the transition of Sassa Gold cardholders to Postbank or other banks of their choice.

The initial deadline for the transition was February 28, 2025, but it was first extended to March 20 and later to April 30. As of March 20, more than 1 million Sassa Gold cardholders had not yet switched to a new method of receiving payments. According to the agency, it stepped up outreach through social media, traditional media, and events at taxi ranks, shopping centres, and other public places.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response to the Mail & Guardian publication

Sassa was responding to a Mail & Guardian article published on Friday under the headline “R30 million To Make Sassa CEO Look Good.” The agency stressed that at the start of the contract process, Matlou was a regional executive manager responsible for the Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces. He became acting chief executive officer in December 2024.

Letsatsi also rejected suggestions that Sassa’s contacts with journalists were intended to influence coverage of the institution’s work or curb critical publications. According to him, such meetings help media report more accurately on social grant reviews, requirements for beneficiaries, and fraud prevention. Sassa said it does not expect favourable coverage in exchange for journalists’ access to officials.

The agency also denied claims that media events began to be held after Matlou was appointed acting head: according to its data, his first such meeting in this position took place in March 2025. Sassa said the Office of the Public Protector cleared Matlou of allegations of wrongdoing related to previous claims mentioned in the publication.

Read us on