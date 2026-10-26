US President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time ahead of elections in the country. In a Truth Social post, he urged voters to vote for Netanyahu, whom he called an outstanding warrior prime minister.

Call to vote for Netanyahu

Trump said that he has a strong relationship with Netanyahu and that they have “won together.” In this context, he mentioned Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury. The US president also urged voters to vote for Netanyahu, stating the need to “finish the job” they had begun.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Trump suggested that the election of another Israeli leader could have consequences for relations with the United States. He linked this to the confrontation with Iran and wrote that in that case America would have to do the job alone, which he is not inclined to do.

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Reports of appeals to Trump

Earlier, the publication reported that Netanyahu and his supporters in Trump’s circle had intensified efforts to secure new statements of support for him. Two US sources told the Jerusalem Post that, in their assessment, the prime minister is showing signs of political desperation.

According to Axios, cited by the Jerusalem Post, Trump and Netanyahu spoke twice over the past three days. An Israeli source familiar with these efforts told Axios that Netanyahu had suggested that the US president speak with Israeli journalists and reiterate his support.

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