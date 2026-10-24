In the UAE, Dubai Humanitarian has launched an air bridge to deliver winter humanitarian aid to Gaza. The first flight carrying essential supplies, including thermal blankets for UNICEF, arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, before onward delivery to Gaza, The National reports.

Upcoming cargo flights

Several Dubai Royal Air Wing C-130 flights will be involved in the air bridge. Each aircraft will carry approximately nine tonnes of humanitarian cargo.

At least three more flights carrying blankets for children and other vulnerable groups are planned in the coming days. The initiative is being implemented on the instructions of UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coordination of UN supplies

Dubai Humanitarian Authority Chairman Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalaita said that the winter months create additional difficulties for families already living in challenging conditions, especially children.

The delivery also became the first coordinated procurement order under the UN80 Integrated Supply Chain Approach. This approach brings together UN agencies for joint procurement and delivery of humanitarian goods to improve coordination and accelerate aid operations.

Since 2023, Dubai Humanitarian has supported humanitarian operations for Gaza through air bridges, land convoys and sea deliveries in cooperation with international humanitarian partners.

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