IRGC prepares to unveil Father of All Bombs — Jerusalem Post

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it is preparing to unveil a new weapon it has called the “Father of All Bombs.” IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohabi told Iran’s Young Journalists Club agency about this, The Jerusalem Post writes.

According to Mohabi, preparations for the presentation of the development are already underway, and it is expected to become “something new for the enemy.” The spokesperson did not specify the type of weapon, its yield, combat capabilities, or the date of its public unveiling.

Response to reports about MOAB

The IRGC’s statement came amid reports by U.S. media that the Pentagon was preparing plans to use the GBU-43/B bomb, known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” or MOAB, against targets in Iran. It weighs about 9.8 tonnes and is among the most powerful conventional munitions in the U.S. arsenal.

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MOAB was first used in April 2017, during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, against a tunnel complex of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan. The munition is designed to create a powerful blast wave over a large area, but not to strike deeply located underground facilities.

Statements on missiles and the Strait of Hormuz

Mohabi also said that after the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, Iran’s missile stockpiles had increased by 50%. According to him, the country improved the range, destructive power, and accuracy of its missiles. The spokesperson provided no data that would allow these claims to be independently verified.

Separately, the IRGC representative said that the Strait of Hormuz was “definitely closed,” denying U.S. statements that it was open. He claimed that some small vessels could pass through the strait covertly, including by switching off tracking systems.

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