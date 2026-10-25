Floods in Thailand claim 83 lives — Bangkok Post

Floods in Thailand, which have continued since mid-September, have claimed the lives of 83 people. Flooding persists in some areas of Bangkok and 17 other provinces, mainly on the Central Plain, although water levels are falling. Bangkok Post reports, citing Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

More than one million affected

As of Sunday morning, 336,668 households were experiencing difficulties due to the floods. In total, the disaster affected about 1.02 million people. The largest number of affected households was recorded in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang and Nong Chok districts, where it reached 168,203.

Other hardest-hit areas include Ayutthaya province, where flooding affected 57,449 households, as well as Nakhon Nayok with 23,835 households, Suphan Buri with 23,298, and Nakhon Pathom with 19,153. Flooding has also been recorded in provinces in the north, east and south of the country, including Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Trang.

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Death toll and compensation data

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Prachin Buri province — 26. Nine people died in Samut Prakan, eight in Chachoengsao, and six each in Sa Kaeo and Nakhon Nayok. In Bangkok, the death toll stands at four.

The department also reported that by Sunday morning it had paid a total of 8.95 billion baht in compensation to 1.16 million households affected by floods in 54 provinces.

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