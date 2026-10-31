In Kenya, police detained Godwin Kimathi, the brother of murdered North Imenti Constituency Development Fund committee member Evelyn Mukiri, and Beth Muthomi, her relative by marriage. Investigators believe the murder may have been linked to a long-running dispute over family land.

As Nation Kenya reports, Mukiri died on August 7 at her home in Chabuene village in Imenti East. According to the outlet, the attacker came to the house, asked for water and attacked the woman while she was preparing dinner with her 13-year-old grandson.

Investigators' version

The first suspect in the case was Solomon Katurima Kairemia, who was detained on September 21. Police said forensic analysis, witness testimony and phone connection data indicated that he was present at the crime scene. When Kairemia was detained, detectives seized a machete with blood traces which, according to their version, may have been used in the fatal attack.

Police also reported that Kairemia was identified during an identification procedure as the man who carried out the attack. The police report states that Kimathi and Muthomi allegedly conspired to kill Mukiri over a long-standing land dispute and recruited Kairemia to carry out the crime. Law enforcement officers claim that the suspects maintained constant contact before and after the murder.

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Inheritance dispute

According to Meru County Criminal Investigations chief Abednego Kavoo, Mukiri's father, Gilbert Mwamba, divided land plots among his six children — three sons and three daughters. According to the source, he left his will with a neighbor he trusted for safekeeping.

Kavoo said the brothers opposed giving their sisters a share of the inheritance. According to him, Mukiri had sought to complete the succession process in order to obtain land documents, while her share was allegedly sold by her brother. After Mukiri won a court case, the brother and the relative by marriage, police believe, began planning her murder.

Kimathi and Muthomi appeared before a court in Meru on Thursday. They were remanded at Meru GK prison pending psychiatric assessments and a plea-taking procedure scheduled for November 4.

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