Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) said at a rally in Nairobi on October 31 that it is continuing negotiations with President William Ruto’s UDA party over the terms of political cooperation. The event at Jacaranda Grounds was dedicated to the memory of longtime ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nation Kenya reports.

Terms of cooperation with UDA

Oburu Oginga, who has led the party since the death of his brother Raila Odinga, said that ODM knowingly joined the broad-based government and is not abandoning its own political interests. According to him, this format differs from a coalition government, while negotiations with UDA are still ongoing.

ODM deputy leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati stressed that the party would not cooperate with UDA without agreements on terms favorable to it. According to him, such interaction should give ODM an opportunity to enter government. Other party leaders at the rally also confirmed their support for Ruto’s re-election in 2027, while ODM itself stated its intention to lead the government in 2032.

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Struggle for influence in Nairobi

ODM chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga dismissed claims that the party had allegedly been abandoned by its influential representatives. She pointed to the thousands of rally participants as evidence that ODM retains support in the capital.

Jacaranda Grounds already hosted a major event of the Linda Mwananchi movement on September 13, where Edwin Sifuna, MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo mobilized supporters. A day before the ODM rally, Sifuna opened the movement’s office in Nairobi’s Lavington area; former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other opposition representatives attended the event.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who attended the ODM rally, said that he would run for re-election in 2027 on the party’s ticket.

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