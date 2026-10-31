In Nigeria’s Plateau State, police detained 40-year-old Davu Dachung on suspicion of murdering his wife, Jessica Davu. According to law enforcement officials, the man allegedly shot the woman in the chest with a homemade firearm after a domestic quarrel at their home in the village of Haita-Fwil, Vwang District, Kogot County.

Report of the incident

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the Kaduna-Vom police division was informed about the incident on October 20. State Police Commissioner Ayodeji Faniyan instructed the head of the local division to dispatch law enforcement officers to the scene.

Jessica Davu was taken to hospital, but doctors later pronounced her dead. Dachung was detained after the police arrived.

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Weapons seized

During an initial search of the suspect’s home, police seized a homemade firearm and ammunition. During further questioning, detectives from the state’s violent crime response unit seized additional weapons.

In total, law enforcement officials reported seizing three firearms and five rounds of ammunition. The case was transferred to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department. Police said the suspect would be charged in court after the investigation is completed.

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