In Israel, representatives of US President Donald Trump discussed with Israeli officials the possibility of forming a unity government involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing The Washington Post.

Differences within the US administration

According to the publication, officials in the Trump administration hold different positions on the format of such a unity government. An unnamed representative of the Likud party said that, in his opinion, Eisenkot lacks the same decisiveness as Netanyahu.

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The same source said that Trump wants to see a stable and reliable government in Israel that can be formed as soon as possible after the elections.

Partnership amid tensions with Iran

Sources for The Washington Post also said that Netanyahu told US officials Eisenkot would be the best partner should hostilities between Israel and Iran resume. According to the publication, Netanyahu also told American and European officials that, in partnership with Eisenkot, he would seek to form a more moderate coalition.

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