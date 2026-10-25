British Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke by phone with Chilean President José Antonio Kast on October 23 about defense, trade and the Falkland Islands. As The Rio Times reports, the British government released a summary of the conversation, noting a shared desire to strengthen cooperation in defense, security, science and trade.

London’s position on the islands

According to the British statement, Burnham raised the issue of preserving the Falkland Islands residents’ right to self-determination. The islands are administered by the United Kingdom, while Argentina claims sovereignty over them and calls them the Malvinas.

The British summary does not contain Kast’s response to this issue. Chile has long officially supported Argentina’s sovereignty claims over the islands. In a joint communiqué published by Argentina’s Foreign Ministry following Kast’s visit to Buenos Aires on April 6, the Chilean president confirmed support for Argentina’s “legitimate sovereign rights” and for the resumption of negotiations between Buenos Aires and London.

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Defense and trade

The interlocutors agreed that the United Kingdom and Chile should work together to modernize defense capabilities. The British government’s statement does not name any specific defense programs or contracts. The Chilean Navy already operates three Type 23 frigates purchased from the UK Royal Navy: Almirante Cochrane, Almirante Condell and Almirante Lynch.

The leaders also pointed to untapped opportunities in bilateral trade and agreed on the need for closer trade cooperation. The UK-Chile Association Agreement has been in force since January 2021. The British government estimates total trade with Chile in 2025 at £2.28 billion.

The parties discussed cultural, scientific and people-to-people ties, as well as their impact on investment and infrastructure. They expressed their intention to speak again, but did not name a date for the next contact.

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