IDF says it eliminated Hamas commander — Jerusalem Post

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service said that an airstrike in the Nuseirat area of the Gaza Strip killed Ihab Jamil Abu Takiya, a commander in a unit of Hamas’s military wing. According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli authorities claim that he was involved in holding several hostages at the beginning of the war.

Among the people whom Abu Takiya held, according to the IDF, were released hostages Noa Argamani, Emily Damari, and Ohad Ben Ami. The military said it named a total of 12 people who were later released or whose bodies were returned to Israel.

Another commander killed in the strike

Along with Abu Takiya, Ibrahim Jihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in Hamas’s military wing, was killed, according to the Israeli military. The IDF said both men had facilitated attacks against Israeli military personnel and civilians during the war, as well as worked to restore Hamas’s military capabilities.

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The Israeli side described these actions as a systematic violation of the ceasefire regime and said the strike was carried out to eliminate the threat. The military also reported measures to reduce harm to civilians.

Strikes on weapons depots and in southern Gaza

Separately, the IDF and Shin Bet said they struck two weapons depots of Hamas’s military wing in the Al-Bureij and Gaza City areas. According to them, the sites stored dozens of weapons and pieces of military equipment, including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, explosive devices, rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, and ammunition.

Israeli authorities also reported the deaths of four Hamas militants in two strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. In the Khan Younis area, they said Muhammad Alian Biyuk was killed, while in the Rafah area those killed were commander Al-Hamam Jaber Al-Said Abu Labda, Mahmoud Abu Naama, and Muhammad Hamad Shreiki Sultan.

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