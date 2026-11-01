In Nepal, eight people were injured in a fire at the Ambe Steels steel bar manufacturing plant in Baksapur, Banke District. The fire broke out on the morning of November 1 at the enterprise in Janaki Rural Municipality.

Fire circumstances

As Kathmandu Post reports, the fire started at around 5:40 a.m. due to a short circuit in three iron-melting furnaces, police said. Each furnace has a capacity of 25 tonnes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among those injured were five people from Banke District and three from India’s Bahraich District. All of them were initially taken to Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj. Two of the injured were referred to Lucknow, India, for further treatment.

Fire extinguished in the morning

Two fire engines from Nepalgunj and one from Kohalpur Municipality were deployed to put out the fire. Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and local residents also took part in the firefighting effort. The fire was fully extinguished at 8:15 a.m. The extent of material damage has not yet been determined.

Read us on