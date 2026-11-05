In Israel, in the village of Tell in the West Bank, Israeli military personnel detained a Palestinian teacher in his 30s. Israeli police suspect him of incitement and expressing support for a terrorist organization through social media posts. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing a police statement.

Suspicion over social media posts

According to police, investigators established that the man had allegedly posted materials on social media over several months inciting terrorism, praising terrorist organizations and expressing support for security prisoners.

Among such publications, law enforcement named a photograph of a memorial to four attackers. According to police, they opened fire in an agricultural area near the village and killed reserve Captain Benayagu Melet and Major Yuval Ezra. The memorial bore the inscription “Garden of Martyrs,” and in the post the suspect wished the deceased God’s forgiveness and a place in paradise.

In another publication, according to investigators, he called the attackers his “brothers,” “loved ones” and “cousins,” who allegedly sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

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Materials about the October 7 attack

Law enforcement officials also said they found posts that, in their view, glorified the October 7 attack. In particular, several days after it, the suspect shared an illustration of a Hamas militant on a paraglider.

After questioning, the man was taken into custody. Police plan to petition the court to extend his detention for the duration of the investigation.

Separately, police reported the detention of three Hebron residents suspected of publications supporting an attack in the West Bank. As a result of this attack, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roitman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem were killed.

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