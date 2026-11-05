In Hong Kong, a sentence is due to be announced on November 5 for Joshua Wong, one of the city’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, in a case involving collusion with foreign forces. According to Channel NewsAsia, the maximum penalty for this charge is life imprisonment.

New charge

Wong has been behind bars for nearly six years and celebrated his 30th birthday in prison in October. He had previously been expected to be released in January after completing a four-year and eight-month sentence in a subversion case under the national security law imposed by Beijing.

In June 2025, Hong Kong authorities brought a new charge against the activist under the same law. He is accused of appealing to other states and institutions to impose sanctions against Hong Kong and China. In September, Wong pleaded guilty, which, according to the outlet, can usually reduce a prison term.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on November 5. The judge must determine whether the offense is serious in nature. If so, the law provides for a prison term of between 10 years and life imprisonment. Human rights groups said the collusion charge is intended to prevent Wong’s release.

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Participation in the protest movement

Wong gained prominence during the 2014 protests known as the Umbrella Movement. Since 2017, he has repeatedly been imprisoned in cases related to protests.

Authorities claim that as early as 2016, the activist began international lobbying for the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was intended to give the U.S. president the authority to impose sanctions in response to human rights violations in the city. In 2019, Wong was part of a delegation that visited the United States to promote the bill, which was later passed.

In 2024, Wong was imprisoned along with dozens of pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong’s largest trial under the national security law. Some of his co-defendants have already been released after serving their sentences, but Wong became the only participant in that case to be charged again under the law.

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