Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of South Africa said that the African National Congress (ANC) is ready to form a provincial coalition without the Democratic Alliance (DA). As TimesLIVE reports, the ANC will first seek to secure an absolute majority in local elections and, if unsuccessful, negotiate with other parties.

Lesufi called the DA an opponent of transformation and said that the party opposes ANC policies while at the same time expecting cooperation in government bodies. He mentioned that the DA is challenging the National Health Insurance (NHI) system and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela) in court.

Criticism of metropolitan governance

The premier also questioned the DA’s ability to govern Gauteng’s large municipalities. According to him, the election campaign demonstrated the party’s lack of experience in governing a metropolis such as Johannesburg. Lesufi accused the DA of being unable to establish coalition governance and of leaving municipalities with debts.

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He claimed that the DA emphasizes its experience in Cape Town rather than its results in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. At the same time, Lesufi said that the ANC has more experience in coalition work and considers the coalitions in Gauteng’s three metropolitan areas stable.

Statements on the water supply crisis

Lesufi also held the DA responsible for the water crisis in Tshwane and mentioned a cholera outbreak that, according to him, claimed the lives of more than 13 people. TimesLIVE notes that at the time, the municipality was led by the ANC in a coalition. The premier also questioned the DA’s approach to municipal debts and engagement with different parties.

According to Lesufi, the ANC’s election campaign focused not on large rallies but on going door to door and speaking with residents about the quality of services and other problems. He acknowledged that the party must address problems with service delivery and the state of the economy, but expressed confidence in the election result needed by the ANC.

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