Singapore will extend the dedicated Sunday cycling lane in the Seletar Aerospace Park area from 4.6 km to 11.2 km by the first quarter of 2027. Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said work is expected to begin in November.

The route will become longer

The current 4.6-km Sunday Cycling Lane on West Camp Road operates every Sunday from 05:00 to 11:00. It will be extended by 6.6 km to include Seletar Aerospace Drive and Punggol Barat Drive. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the expansion is intended to provide cyclists with a longer and more continuous route.

The LTA said the cycling lane has been actively used since its introduction, while road traffic and bus operations have remained uninterrupted. The initiative was also supported by the Singapore Cycling Federation and stakeholders along Seletar Aerospace Drive.

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Traffic rules

The route will be marked with solid blue lines. Dashed blue markings and red transverse stripes will be used near intersections and entrances to facilities. During the cycling lane’s operating hours, only buses and cyclists may use it, except for designated sections near intersections and access roads. Drivers will be allowed to enter these sections to make turns, but the LTA urged them to do so carefully because of bus and bicycle traffic.

The Sunday Cycling Lane was first launched on West Camp Road in October 2022 as a six-month trial to assess the possibility of allocating road space for group cycling trips during periods of low vehicle traffic. The lane was made permanent in April 2023.

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