South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to the Philippines and China next week to attend the summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Visit to Manila

Lee will depart for Manila on Monday, where he will attend the ASEAN summit through Tuesday. The planned visits were announced by Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, Korea Herald reports.

After completing the Philippine part of the trip, the South Korean president will travel to Shenzhen on Wednesday. He will spend two days there and attend the APEC summit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meetings with leaders

According to Wi Sung-lac, during bilateral and multilateral meetings, Lee intends to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation with other heads of state. The president also plans to emphasize South Korea's contribution to addressing regional challenges.

Among such issues, the adviser named energy supply chains, transnational crime and food security.

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