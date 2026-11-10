In the United States, President Donald Trump said he would not approve new wind turbines, although he supports a bipartisan Senate bill on energy permitting reform. He told reporters this during a briefing on Monday, The Hill reports.

Support for the bill

Trump said he supports 100% the legislative initiative intended to make it easier to implement projects across different types of energy, including wind power. However, when asked whether he would agree to approve wind turbines, the president replied: “No, I will not approve wind turbines.”

According to him, the bill had not yet been finally agreed upon. Trump also called wind turbines “a big loser.”

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Compromise in the Senate

The initiative is a compromise between Democratic senators Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, as well as Republican senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah.

Democrats' support is partly linked to expectations that the legislation will promote the development of renewable energy, including wind power. According to The Hill, the bill is expected to undergo an important procedural vote soon, while the consequences of Trump's statement for its prospects remain unclear.

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