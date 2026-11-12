US President Donald Trump said that Washington no longer needs a deal with Iran and also claimed that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote this on the social network Truth Social, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement on Iran and the strait

Trump said that the time for reaching a deal with Iran had already passed. He also claimed that the United States had obtained Iranian financial assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is an important maritime route for transporting energy resources. Tensions surrounding this waterway between Iran and the United States are significant for oil markets and regional security.

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Assignment to the vice president

In the same post, Trump said that he had instructed Vice President J.D. Vance to focus all attention on what he called massive corruption and crime in states and cities run by Democrats.

The US president mentioned Minnesota, California and Illinois, claiming that billions of dollars are stolen there every month. He also accused Democratic Party leaders of corruption and said that correcting this situation could quickly balance the US budget.

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