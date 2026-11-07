Eric Rakhval, adviser to Polish heavyweight boxer Damian Knyba, said that a fight with Kacper Mejna could be a backup option for the athlete’s next bout. The team’s main plan remains another major offer, the details of which have not yet been disclosed due to the complexity of negotiations, Interia Sport reports.

Main scenario

Rakhval confirmed to the outlet that the team had received a significant offer, but stressed that several issues must be resolved before an announcement. According to him, the potential fight under the main scenario could take place in the United States, the United Kingdom or Saudi Arabia.

Knyba expects official announcements regarding his next bout to appear within no more than a month, with the fight itself taking place next year. According to Interia Sport, the bout will not be for a title, but could open up new opportunities for the boxer in the heavyweight division.

Plan B with Mejna

If no agreement is reached on the main option, a meeting with Kacper Mejna will become Plan B. Interia Sport notes that such a fight would most likely be held in Poland.

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Rakhval believes Knyba will have an advantage due to his footwork and speed. At the same time, he acknowledged that Mejna would have a chance, particularly if he could land a shot early in the bout.

Victory over Ruiz

New options for Knyba emerged after his points victory over former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. According to the outlet, the Pole also knocked his opponent down. Rakhval called the result important for the boxer’s further career.

Knyba also works as a sparring partner in Anthony Joshua’s training camp. This is the second consecutive camp of the British boxer to which the Pole has been invited. According to Interia Sport, Knyba’s contract with the American promotional company Top Rank remains valid for another six months and includes options for an automatic extension by another year.

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