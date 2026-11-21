The FDA has rejected deramiocel cell therapy, which Capricor Therapeutics had been developing for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. STAT News reports.

Target group for the therapy

Deramiocel was developed for adolescents and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have already lost the ability to walk. As the publication notes, few treatment options are available for this group of patients.

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Trial results

Capricor conducted two randomized clinical trials of the therapy. According to STAT News, neither demonstrated that deramiocel could prevent heart failure or preserve arm muscle function.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive disease that leads to muscle wasting. The article also notes that regulating drugs to treat this disease is a complex issue.

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