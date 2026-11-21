Databricks, a developer of software for working with data and artificial intelligence, is holding preliminary talks to raise several billion dollars. The new funding round could value the company at about $225 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deal terms may change

As Channel NewsAsia reports, The Wall Street Journal published this information on November 20. The talks are ongoing, and the terms of the potential deal may still change. Databricks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous round and products

In August, Databricks said it had raised $5 billion at a valuation of $190 billion. The company was founded in 2013; it develops software products for storing, managing and analyzing data, as well as for building artificial intelligence applications.

Databricks competes with Snowflake, and the company is considered a candidate for a future stock market listing. Databricks previously said that the annual revenue run rate of its Lakebase product exceeded $100 million, while the figure for its Lakehouse data warehousing business reached more than $1.5 billion.

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