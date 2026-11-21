Timothy Boyer, a judge in a state court in St. Louis, Missouri, approved German company Bayer’s $7.25 billion settlement to resolve lawsuits alleging that the Roundup herbicide caused cancer. The judge found the agreement to be “fair, reasonable and adequate,” The Guardian reports.

About 65,000 lawsuits

Bayer faced approximately 65,000 lawsuits in US state and federal courts. The plaintiffs said they developed cancer after using Roundup at home or at work. The settlement announced in February was intended to resolve nearly all current and future claims related to the herbicide in the United States.

Boyer rejected objections from some plaintiffs who believed individual payments were too low because people who settled their cases earlier received more. The judge also said that delaying payments could force plaintiffs, including people with terminal-stage cancer, to wait indefinitely for compensation.

The company’s position and the Supreme Court ruling

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson called the court’s final approval an important stage in the company’s strategy to reduce risks associated with current and future Roundup litigation. Bayer insists that Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe. According to the company, decades of research show that glyphosate does not cause cancer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In 2020, the company settled a significant portion of Roundup disputes for $10.9 billion, but failed to obtain court approval for a $1.25 billion settlement covering future lawsuits. Bayer acquired Roundup maker Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018; since then, its shares have lost 46% of their value.

The new settlement was approved five months after the US Supreme Court overturned a jury verdict awarding $1.25 million to Missouri resident John Darnell. He linked his non-Hodgkin lymphoma to years of exposure to glyphosate in Roundup. In a 7-2 decision, the court agreed with Bayer that the federal pesticide regulation law bars claims under state law over inadequate warnings about risks.

The settlement does not cover some cases that remain pending in federal courts. Bayer said that about 200 such lawsuits were still being considered there.

Read us on