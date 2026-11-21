Tesla has begun rolling out version 15 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, Electrek reports. The company said the update is intended to improve the recognition of road signs, small animals, road debris, potholes and deep puddles, as well as the system’s handling of speed limits and school zones.

Tesla did not specify which vehicles will receive the new version first. The company previously told investors that its AI4 computer, also known as HW4, is capable of running FSD v15.

New visualization and navigation

FSD v15 introduces the Tesla Augmented Reality feature, called Reality View in the main announcement. It is intended to replace separate model signals with a single end-to-end visualization on the vehicle’s central screen. Tesla said the driver will be able to see and monitor the actions planned by the system, while the interface will require fewer computing resources.

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The company also reported improvements to navigation based on fleet route-preference data. At present, this training covers only the beginnings and ends of trips, while Tesla plans to extend it to the entire route in future v15 releases. Other changes include parking-space selection based on the driver’s history, the display of multiple parking options, and Bike Rack Mode for using FSD with a bike rack or a similar accessory on the tow hitch.

Safety claim

Tesla claims that an updated visual encoder shared by FSD, Robotaxi and Optimus, and trained on millions of internet videos, improves the critical intervention metric by a factor of 25. The company did not disclose the absolute data on which this metric is based.

Tesla also said that FSD will now be able to slow down before speed cameras. At the same time, v15 reduces the strictness of driver-attention monitoring for higher-speed driving profiles, although the availability of visual attention monitoring is expected to increase for drivers wearing hats and sunglasses.

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