In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung’s job approval rating fell to 35.9% last week. Compared with the previous survey, the figure decreased by 1 percentage point.

Survey results

According to Korea Herald, the Realmeter survey was conducted among 2,528 adult respondents from Monday through Friday. A total of 60.6% of respondents assessed the president’s performance negatively, 0.5 percentage points more than a week earlier. Another 3.4% of respondents were undecided.

The margin of error for the survey on the president’s performance was 1.9 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

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Political confrontation and the market

Realmeter assessed that the decline in the rating may have been influenced by the sharp confrontation between the ruling and main opposition parties, as well as instability in the financial market. This concerns a bill providing for an investigation involving a special prosecutor into allegedly fabricated charges against the president and others.

The National Assembly passed the bill on Friday with the support of the ruling Democratic Party. The pollster also linked the rating decline to the KOSPI index falling below 5,000 points and other volatility in the financial sector.

Support for the Democratic Party stood at 36.5%, while support for the main opposition People Power Party was 39.7%. Compared with the previous survey, the figures decreased by 1.8 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively. The party survey was conducted among 1,006 adults on Thursday and Friday; its margin of error was 3.1 percentage points. Both surveys were commissioned by Asia Business Daily.

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