In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung’s job approval rating rose to 40%, for the first time since the beginning of September. As Korea Herald reports, the positive assessment of the head of state’s performance increased by 1 percentage point over the week.

Survey results

The Gallup Korea survey was conducted from Tuesday through Thursday among 1,001 respondents aged 18 and older. The share of those who negatively assess the president’s performance decreased by 2 percentage points, to 50%.

In the first week of September, Lee’s rating was also 40%. It subsequently fell to a record low of 37% in two consecutive surveys in late September and early October.

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Reasons for assessments and party support

Among respondents who positively assess Lee Jae-myung’s performance, 21% cited diplomacy as the reason, 14% cited economic issues and living standards, and another 7% cited communication. The main reasons for disapproval included real estate policy, as well as economic issues and security.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party increased by 1 percentage point to 37%, marking a second consecutive weekly increase after a record low of 35% at the beginning of October. The rating of the main opposition People Power Party also rose by 1 percentage point, to 28%.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-de was supported by 34% of respondents, while 39% opposed it. Some lawmakers called for his impeachment over his refusal to propose a new candidate for the highest court at the request of the presidential administration, as well as allegations of possible improper use of official funds.

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