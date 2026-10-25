In Canberra, Australia’s parliament is resuming work under heightened security measures after a car struck independent MP Helen Haines near her electorate office in Wangaratta. Police are treating the incident as a possibly deliberate attack, ABC News reports.

The 65-year-old Haines suffered severe injuries to the lower part of her body, resulting in the amputation of both legs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to submit a motion to the House of Representatives to devote a significant part of the day to MPs’ speeches in support of their colleague.

An empty seat in the chamber

Helen Haines’s seat will be empty during question time. Independent MP Kate Chaney said that voters in the Indi electorate would be represented by an empty chair this week, but their voices and the voices of Australians seeking the democracy embodied by Haines must be heard by parliament.

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MP Monique Ryan called Haines the gentlest, most principled and kindest member of parliament. Independent Senator David Pocock said his team was supporting the MP’s family and staff and considering how to help everyone affected by the event.

Debate over politicians’ security

House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick and Senate President Sue Lines informed parliamentarians in a letter about additional security measures in certain areas of the parliament building. MPs also met with representatives of the Australian Federal Police to discuss security issues.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Chrissie Barrett said there was a direct link between periods of inflammatory political rhetoric and an increase in threats against politicians. At the same time, parliamentarians stressed that stronger security must be balanced with the need to remain accessible to voters.

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