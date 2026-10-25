Canada and EU prepare digital trade agreement ahead of Montreal summit — CBC

Canada and the European Union are working on a digital trade agreement ahead of a two-day summit in Montreal that is intended to simplify cross-border business operations. It will cover electronic signatures and contracts, paperless trade, secure cross-border data flows, customs duties on electronic transmissions, and e-commerce, CBC reports.

A new format of cooperation

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the sides are forming a new ambitious alliance following agreements reached last month to deepen ties with Europe. According to him, the alliance should strengthen the resilience of Canada and the EU, prevent others from dictating their decisions, and remain open to others joining.

Canada’s former special envoy to the EU, Stéphane Dion, who held the post from 2017 to 2025, stressed the need for practical results from the summit. He named trade, science, defence and security, as well as artificial intelligence, among the key areas. Dion also called for expanding the mobility of students and specialists between Canada and the EU.

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CETA and European formats

Dion considers it important for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the EU, known as CETA, to fully enter into force. The document was signed in 2016, and most of its provisions, except for the investment chapter, have been provisionally applied since 2017. For the agreement to fully enter into force, it must be ratified by all EU countries; at the time of publication, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, and Poland had not done so.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed opening the possibility for Canada to become the EU’s first associate member. Dion expressed doubts about this wording and suggested considering official observer status or Canada’s full participation in the European Political Community.

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