Home Depot has appointed its current chief financial officer, Richard McPhail, as the company’s new chief executive officer. He will assume the role next week, replacing Ted Decker, who has been CEO since 2022.

Other appointments

According to CNBC, alongside McPhail’s appointment, the company also announced other personnel changes. Ann-Marie Campbell, senior executive vice president for U.S. stores and operations, will become president and chief operating officer. Jordan Broggi will succeed McPhail as chief financial officer.

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Ted Decker’s position

Ted Decker had been on temporary medical leave since August. Home Depot said he has already returned from leave but is stepping down as chief executive officer. At the same time, Decker will remain chairman of the company’s board of directors.

In a statement on the new appointments, Decker expressed confidence that the new leadership would help the company increase its market share and drive growth. McPhail has worked at Home Depot since 2005 and has held several senior positions.

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