The Spanish government may approve as early as Tuesday a decree that would tighten requirements for data centers regarding the use of renewable electricity. The decision does not require parliamentary approval and is expected to be adopted before the November 29 election. The new rules could affect the investment plans of Amazon, Microsoft and Blackstone-owned QTS, CNBC reports.

Renewable energy requirements

The government first introduced the decree in August, including over concerns about growing electricity demand and prices. After criticism on October 26, the authorities proposed a revised version of the document, but it retained strict requirements for data centers’ energy supply.

Under the draft, 80% of the electricity consumed by data centers must come from renewable sources with hourly verification of its origin. If the requirements are not met, facilities could potentially lose access to the power grid. The rules will also apply to projects already under construction or awaiting grid connection; a five-year transition period is предусмотрено for adaptation.

In an October report, S&P said such requirements could become an insurmountable obstacle and effectively lead to a moratorium.

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Aragon and risks to investment

The key debate is centered on Aragon in northeastern Spain, where the opposition People’s Party is in power. The region has attracted investors with expedited permits, available land and renewable energy, as well as international cable connections. Aragon President Jorge Azcón aims to turn the region into the “Virginia of Europe,” by analogy with the U.S. state with the highest density of data centers.

According to CBRE, developers have announced 10.5 GW of data center capacity in Spain and Portugal, but only about 4.5 GW is considered realistically feasible due to constraints involving the grid, permits and infrastructure. More than €60 billion in investment in data centers and digital infrastructure is expected in Aragon over the next decade.

Industry association SpainDC said the decree could create the EU’s strictest regime for data centers and put 80–90% of investment at risk. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft said their investment plans in Aragon had not changed, while calling on the authorities to ensure long-term legal certainty. According to El Mundo, citing unnamed sources, Google has postponed a multibillion-dollar data center project while awaiting greater regulatory certainty.

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