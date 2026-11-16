Robert Pattinson to become the next James Bond — Cyprus Mail

British actor Robert Pattinson will become the next actor to play James Bond in the long-running spy film series. The official 007 account on Instagram announced this on Monday, Cyprus Mail reports.

After Daniel Craig

The publication notes that Pattinson will be the first actor to take on the role after Daniel Craig ended his involvement in the series. James Bond is a character in this spy film series, also known by the designation 007.

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Actor's comment

In a comment cited in the publication, Pattinson called James Bond one of cinema's most legendary characters. According to the actor, being entrusted to play Agent 007 is the honor of a lifetime for him.

The announcement was made on Monday through the official 007 Instagram account. Pattinson is a British actor. In his statement, he emphasized the special significance of this role for him.

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