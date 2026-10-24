In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, a preliminary autopsy report on 45-year-old digital designer Hina Javed recorded a neck fracture and a 27-centimeter-deep wound on the back of her head. According to The Express Tribune, numerous signs of violence and bruises were also found on the woman’s face, neck, arms and hands.

Preliminary autopsy findings

The report states that Javed had torn lips and signs of violence were found on both of her hands. According to the document, her elbows were likely punctured with a screwdriver. Doctors also recorded blood in her lungs and a buildup of blood in the pericardium, the membrane surrounding the heart.

According to investigators, Javed was assaulted and killed on August 20 at the home of her husband’s relatives in the Lal Kurti area. It is also alleged that her body was then suspended in a bathroom from a shower fixture. Police had previously stated that the exact cause of death was yet to be established after receiving the full autopsy and forensic examination results.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Course of the investigation

The deceased woman’s husband, Faisal Asghar, and domestic worker Zeeshan Arshad are suspects in a murder case opened at the Civil Lines police station. Both are being held in Adiala Jail in custody by court order. On September 1, the investigative team seized a screwdriver from Arshad, which it considers a possible murder weapon.

Javed’s family declared that it did not trust the police investigation and demanded the creation of a judicial commission for an impartial review of the case. The parliamentary committee on internal affairs included the case on the agenda for its October 29 meeting and summoned Punjab provincial police chiefs to report. The deceased woman’s family was also invited to the meeting so it could present its concerns regarding the course of the investigation.

Read us on