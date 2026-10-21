In Palau, leaders of Pacific countries approved Israel’s application for partner status in the Pacific Islands Forum, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Decision on the application

According to Saar, he was informed of the leaders’ decision by Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa. Israel submitted its application during Saar’s visit to Fiji in June.

Before Israel’s inclusion, the Forum had 21 dialogue partners, including the United States, China, Japan and the European Union. As stated on the organization’s website, such partners are countries and organizations outside the Pacific region that have significant interests in the islands and participate in discussions and initiatives on regional development and security.

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Planned cooperation

Saar said that Israel would cooperate with the Forum on water resource management, water desalination, agriculture, climate change, innovation and sustainable development. The sides are also to prepare a joint action plan and establish a mechanism to monitor its implementation.

Earlier this year, Israel opened an embassy in Fiji, which also serves nine other Pacific island countries, Saar said. According to him, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru opened embassies in Jerusalem after Israel’s current government came to power.

At the same time, the Pacific Islands Forum has not publicly confirmed Israel’s status and did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

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