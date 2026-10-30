The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Mecca region. According to the coalition, the drone was launched by Yemen’s Houthis, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The incident occurred amid a series of cross-border attacks in which, according to the publication, the Houthis used drones and missiles against Saudi Arabia’s military facilities, airports and energy infrastructure.

Houthi denials

The Houthis denied carrying out an attack in the direction of Saudi Arabia. Their military spokesperson Yahya Saree called the coalition’s report false in a post on X and stated that the group had not conducted operations against Saudi territory.

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Saree also stated that Houthi operations target Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and military bases. The group has repeatedly rejected accusations of attacks on Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest cities.

Claims of other attacks

On Thursday, the Houthis said they had attacked several oil refineries and airports in Saudi Arabia. The targets they named included the Ras Tanura refinery, a facility in Rabigh, an Aramco facility in Abqaiq, as well as King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm these Houthi claims.

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