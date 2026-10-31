Tibi says United List will not join coalition — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, United List chairman Ahmad Tibi said that his party will not join the future governing coalition. At the same time, it is ready to support an alternative government from outside, provided that agreements on the needs of Arab society are fulfilled.

Support for the government from outside

As The Jerusalem Post reports, in an interview with Meet the Press, Tibi stressed that he and his fellow party members will not become part of the government. According to him, the party seeks to make the coalition-forming process “easier, not more difficult.”

Tibi also said that he would not initiate bills to dissolve the Knesset. He said he intends to support the coalition from outside in exchange for agreements, including on combating crime in Arab society and recognizing Bedouin villages.

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Position on the Knesset speaker

The United List chairman said that his party supports replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. In addition, Tibi said that he would vote against any constructive votes of no confidence initiated by the Likud party against a possible government.

According to the publication, on Sunday Tibi presented a two-stage plan to support an alternative government outside the coalition. The plan was aimed at preventing Benjamin Netanyahu from retaining the post of prime minister after the elections if neither bloc wins a majority.

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